Colts' Andrew Luck: Will not practice next week
Luck (calf) will not practice next week according to head coach Frank Reich, Zak Keefer of The Athleticreports.
Luck has been spotted throwing and running during walkthroughs at practice, so it's not as if the star quarterback has been completely limited during training camp. Still, the status of Luck's calf is worth monitoring considering the injury has lingered since the start of June's OTAs and will keep him out of the team's preseason opener against the Bills. The 29-year-old "absolutely" expects to be ready to go Week 1, but fantasy owners should view the situation with at least some skepticism considering a 2015 torn shoulder labrum ultimately kept Luck out of the entire 2017 season campaign despite routine updates suggesting the contrary.
