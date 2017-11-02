Colts' Andrew Luck: Will stop throwing for time being

Luck, who the Colts placed on season-ending injured reserve Thursday, recently met with doctors, who recommended the quarterback shut down his throwing program for around 1-to-3 months, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard noted earlier Thursday that Luck won't require a second surgery to address the labrum in his right shoulder, with the 28-year-old indicating in a statement issued by the team that he's "very optimistic" about his outlook heading into the 2018 season. Instead, Luck will turn his focus to rehabbing and strengthening the shoulder over the next several weeks before likely gradually increasing the distance and frequency of his throwing during the offseason. With Luck out of commission the rest of the season, Rapoport Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that the Colts are preparing to sign a No. 3 quarterback to offer additional depth behind starter Jacoby Brissett and backup Scott Tolzien. Veteran Josh Johnson was among those who stood amount the most to the Colts' brass during a private workout earlier this week.