Luck (shoulder) said he's not ready to commit to playing the regular season opener, the Indianapolis Star reports. He also wouldn't say if he's starting throwing a football, but did say he's started to throw a tennis ball. "There's no reason to freak out," Luck said. "I don't know what day it's going to be, I don't know what week, I don't know when, but I definitely will be (better)."

Luck begins training camp on the PUP list as he works his way back from surgery to repair a slightly torn labrum in his throwing shoulder. GM Chris Ballard had said before that Luck had started a throwing program, but Luck appeared to minimize the amount of activity he's done so far. Ballard said he did expect Luck to be removed from the PUP list before the regular season begins, but Luck wasn't as sure. Luck may be trying to lower expectations and his words were overly guarded, so perhaps his timeline hasn't changed. Still, it's unlikely he'll play in a preseason game and there appears to be some risk he won't be ready by the start of the regular season.