Colts' Andrew Luck: Won't need another surgery

Colts owner Jim Irsay said Luck (shoulder) won't require an additional procedure during the offseason and will return to the field in 2018, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. "He's doing great," Irsay said, in reference to Luck's response to rehab and treatment. "He's doing well. [We're] disappointed obviously it's taken as long as it's taken. You know, medicine and the way it goes. But there hasn't been any unusual setback. We didn't find out anything ominous, something we didn't know about or anything like that. It's just taken time for him to go through his whole aspect of rehabbing and progressing and working through the soreness."

The Colts were hopeful that the surgery Luck required to address a torn labrum in his right shoulder last January wouldn't impact his availability for the start of the regular season, but the franchise signal caller never ended up taking the field in 2017 after experiencing recurring soreness and swelling that resulted in ongoing setbacks for his recovery. Since being shut down for good in early November, Luck has headed overseas to Europe to receive further treatment on the shoulder, which has reportedly been beneficial. Jacoby Brissett will finish out the final three games as the Colts' starter before heading the reins of the offense back over to Luck, health permitting.