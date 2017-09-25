Colts' Andrew Luck: Won't return this week
Colts coach Chuck Pagano confirmed that Luck (shoulder) will not return Week 4 in Seattle, Mike Chappell of of CBS 4 News Indianapolis reports.
The Colts are hopeful Luck can resume practicing as soon as this week, but he's expected to need quite a bit of time before he's cleared to play in a game. Even Week 5 seems highly optimistic, though Pagano was only willing to rule the quarterback out for one more game as of Monday. Jacoby Brissett will start against the Seahawks on Sunday.
More News
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...