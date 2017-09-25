Colts' Andrew Luck: Won't return this week

Colts coach Chuck Pagano confirmed that Luck (shoulder) will not return Week 4 in Seattle, Mike Chappell of of CBS 4 News Indianapolis reports.

The Colts are hopeful Luck can resume practicing as soon as this week, but he's expected to need quite a bit of time before he's cleared to play in a game. Even Week 5 seems highly optimistic, though Pagano was only willing to rule the quarterback out for one more game as of Monday. Jacoby Brissett will start against the Seahawks on Sunday.