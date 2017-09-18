Colts' Andrew Luck: Won't return Week 3
Luck (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Browns, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
On Sunday morning, FOX's Jay Glazer relayed that Luck remains behind schedule and will miss 3-4 more weeks, so head coach Chuck Pagano's announcement Monday was expected. Because he's unable to make all the throws he must make before taking part in practice, Luck will yield quarterback duties to Jacoby Brissett for the time being.
