Colts' Andrew Luck: Works out before Saturday's game
Luck (calf/ankle) displayed decent mobility during a workout before Saturday's preseason game against the Browns, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.
Among the drills, Luck moved side-to-side, stepped over bags, and set his feet before making throws, per Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis. While the optics of the activity are obvious, the Colts likely wouldn't have allowed Luck to work out in such a fashion if his left calf and ankle couldn't handle it. His next step will be to take the practice field in some capacity before next Saturday's exhibition versus the Bears. After that game, coach Frank Reich is expected to make a decision on the Week 1 starting quarterback between Luck and backup Jacoby Brissett.
