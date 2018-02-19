Colts' Andrew Luck: Yet to begin throwing program

Colts head coach Frank Reich said last week that Luck (shoulder) has yet to begin a throwing program, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Reich's comments confirm what general manager Chris Ballard announced a week prior; essentially, Luck's rehab program for his surgically repaired shoulder continues to move along slowly but steadily as he inches closer to throwing again. While it's expected that Luck will start a throwing program soon, there isn't any official timetable for that to happen, which puts his availability for the start of the Colts' offseason workouts in the spring into question. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Luck has recently been in California meeting with throwing experts, who have been monitoring the progress of his recovery.