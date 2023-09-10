Ogletree is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Ogletree entered the league's concussion protocols after a head-to-head collision. With Will Mallory (coach's decision) also out, the Colts will be down to Kylen Granson and Mo Alie-Cox at tight end should Ogletree not return.
