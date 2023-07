Ogletree (knee) will be limited to begin training camp, GM Chris Ballard told the team's official web site.

Ogletree, who tore his ACL during training camp last season, didn't participate in any offseason workouts. However, he was seen sprinting during a charity softball game Saturday. It's a good sign that he didn't begin training camp on the PUP list. The 24-year-old showed some promise last season, but faces a crowded tight end position in camp this summer.