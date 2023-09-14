Ogletree (concussion) is practicing Thursday, but he's wearing a red non-contact jersey, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Ogletree suffered a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars and still seems to be moving through the league's five-step protocols, as he works to gain clearance to return to action. The second-year pro will need to complete those steps to suit up Sunday against the Texans.
