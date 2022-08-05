Ogletree is moving up the depth chart, earning a good amount of starting reps in recent training camp practices, 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Ogletree is seen having a strong camp so far while Jelani Woods and Kylen Granson have struggled at times. Ogletree is a sixth-round 2022 draft pick and operates in a run-first offense, so it's hard to get too excited after a few positive practice reports. However, Mo Alie-Cox isn't an established starting tight end and the other tight ends haven't had much experience, so Ogletree's progress this preseason is worth watching.