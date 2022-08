Ogletree had one reception for five yards on two targets, including a drop, but he had a 17-yard TD from Sam Ehlinger wiped out by a penalty away from the catch, Fox 59 Indianapolis reports.

Ogletree was seen having a strong camp and moved ahead of third-round pick Jelani Woods on the depth chart, but Saturday's game was more of a mixed bag. Woods had a decent game, so the competition for the No. 3 tight end role remains in flux.