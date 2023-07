Ogletree (knee) appears to be recovering well as he was sprinting during a charity softball game Saturday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Ogletree, who tore his ACL during training camp last season, hasn't practiced in offseason OTAs to date. The 2022 sixth-round pick appears to be trending in the right direction and may be able to participate in camp soon. The 24-year-old is expected to compete with Kylen Granson and Mo Allie-Cox for significant playing time this season.