Ogletree had one reception for 11 yards on two targets in Sunday's win at Baltimore.

Ogletree missed Week 2 in part after suffering a concussion in the season-opening loss to Jacksonville. He went out for a pass on just 9 of 28 snaps and played fewer snaps than Kylen Granson (44) and only a few more than Mo Alie-Cox (25). None of the tight ends are major factors in the passing game and Ogletree was mostly used as a blocker.