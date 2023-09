Ogletree (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 2 game against the Texans, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Ogletree was DNP Wednesday, limited Thursday, and then upgraded to full Friday. He just needs to clear the concussion protocol. Ogletree played 21 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 1's loss to the Jaguars. Kylen Granson was in on a position-best 61 percent of the downs and turned six targets into a scoreless 4-39-0 effort.