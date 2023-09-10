Ogletree (concussion) will not return to Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Ogletree sustained a blow to the head during the first half and was placed in the league's concussion protocols after exiting the game. The second-year tight end will now remain out for the remainder of Indianapolis' season opener, and his next chance to play will come versus the Texans on Sunday, Sept. 17.