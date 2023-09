Ogletree was removed from concussion protocol Saturday and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Texans.

Ogletree wasn't a huge offensive factor in Week 1, but he might take on a larger workload if Kylen Granson, who popped up on the injury report Saturday with a hamstring injury, is unable to play. If he sees action, Ogletree will be making his second appearance in the NFL on Sunday after missing the entire 2022 season due to a torn ACL.