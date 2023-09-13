Ogletree (concussion) remains in the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Ogletree will need to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol to return to action after suffering a blow to the head in the season opener against Jacksonville. The tight end still has a few days to heal ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans, but Ogletree is trending towards joining Jelani Woods (hamstring) on the sidelines in Week 2 while Kylen Granson and Mo Alie-Cox continue to lead the Colts' tight end room.