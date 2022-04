The Colts selected Ogletree in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 192nd overall.

Ogletree becomes the second tight end selected by the Colts over the last two days. The Youngstown State product did run a 4.70 40-yard dash at 260 pounds during his pro day, but he lacks agility and didn't flash the aforementioned straight-end speed on tape. Ogletree, who will be 24 by the start of the 2022 season, likely will be a special teams asset, at best, entering his rookie year.