Castonzo apparently avoided a serious knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Colts have determined that Castonzo is dealing with an MCL injury. However, the initial diagnosis is that he doesn't have a major injury. The 32-year-old tackle will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of this issue, at which point a timetable should be provided.
