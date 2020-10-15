Castonzo (ribs) logged a full practice session Thursday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
The 32-year-old tackle dealt with an oblique issue leading into the regular season, but he was able to shed any sort of injury designation and suit up for 90-plus percent of Indianapolis' offensive snaps Weeks 1 through 4. Castonzo suffered a ribs injury last week and ultimately could not play against the Browns during a 32-23 loss, but it appears he is trending towards being activated for a Week 6 matchup versus Cincinnati.