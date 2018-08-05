Castonzo (hamstring) could be sidelined for a few weeks, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Castonzo suffered the hamstring injury during Friday's practice, and it looks like the Colts will be extremely cautious with him given that they are already light on quality offensive linemen. The expectation is that Castonzo's absence will not extend past the start of the regular season.

