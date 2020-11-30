Castonzo (knee) sustained an MCL sprain and is expected to miss some time, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The 32-year-old was able to avoid a serious injury, but the MCL sprain could still force him to miss some games. It's unclear if the Colts are considering a move to injured reserve, which would sideline Castonzo for at least the next three contests.
