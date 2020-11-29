Castonzo (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup against Tennessee, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Castonzo was sent to the locker room in the first half and promptly ruled out for the remainder of Week 12. Le'Raven Clark took the first pair of series at left tackle upon Castonzo's exit, but he could be replaced by Chaz Green if he struggles in his assignments.