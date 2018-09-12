Colts' Anthony Castonzo: Expects to play in Week 2
Castonzo (hamstring) will be a full participant at practice Wednesday and anticipates starting Sunday's game against the Redskins, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.
Castonzo ultimately missed week one after all signs seemingly pointed to him playing, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he will likely be ready to face the Redskins. He should slot in at left tackle once again, protecting Andrew Luck's blind side.
