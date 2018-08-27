Castonzo (hamstring) expects to be ready for Week 1 and should return to practice next week, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The Colts can't stomach opening the season without Castonzo there to help protect quarterback Andrew Luck. Luckily for them, Castonzo appears to be working towards a return sooner than later. The expectation remains that he'll be there when the Colts trot out through the tunnel for the season opener.