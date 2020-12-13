site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Anthony Castonzo: Good to go Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Dec 13, 2020
Castonzo (knee) is active for Sunday's game at Las Vegas.
Castonzo was considered questionable with the knee injury but has been cleared to play Sunday. The 32-year-old missed one game with the MCL sprain and should reclaim his starting spot at left tackle following the quick recovery.
