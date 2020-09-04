site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Anthony Castonzo: Has oblique injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Castonzo is dealing with an oblique injury, but head coach Frank Reich downplayed the issue, the Indianapolis Star reports.
It's not clear how much practice Castonzo has missed or when he may return. His status is definitely one to monitor as a key component on the offensive line as the team gets ready for Week 1.
