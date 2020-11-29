Castonzo (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Titans, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
If Castonzo proves unable to return to action for the rest of Week 12, Le'Raven Clark or Chaz Green would be responsible for holding down Philip Rivers' blindside. It remains to be seen if Tennessee can take advantage of a depleted offensive line, as the Titans defense ranks 30th in the NFL with 1.2 sacks per game this season.
