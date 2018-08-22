Coach Frank Reich said Castonzo (hamstring) won't play the final two preseason games but is hopeful to play the season opener against the Bengals, Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star reports. "I don't want to say we're getting close, but it's fair to say we're making progress. I'm confident," Reich said. "I would hope to be able to get him some practice time before we get into Week 1."

As QB Andrew Luck eyes his first NFL action since the 2016 season, the Colts hope to have Castonzo back to protect his blindside. Castonzo has started all 16 games in each of the last two years.