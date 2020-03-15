Play

Castonzo signed a two-year, $33 million extension with the Colts on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Castonzo opted to continue his career in February, and it didn't take long for him to reach a new deal with the Colts. Indianapolis was the only team in the league to start the same five offensive lineman all season, and its set to begin 2020 with the same group.

