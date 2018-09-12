Colts' Anthony Castonzo: Limited in practice Wednesday
Castonzo was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Castonzo expected to practice fully Wednesday, but evidently was unable to do so. It remains to be seen whether the Colts' are simply exercising caution with their starting left tackle, or if Castonzo suffered a setback of some sort. Expect an update about Castonzo's status as the week progresses, but for now he should be considered questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Redskins.
