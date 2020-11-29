Castonzo (knee) suffered an MCL injury Sunday against the Titans and will undergo an MRI, Jim Ayello of the The Indianapolis Star reports.
The 32-year-old suffered the injury during the first half and was ruled out shortly after heading to the locker room. The severity of the injury won't be known until after the MRI, and Castonzo could miss some time depending on the results.
