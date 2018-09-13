Castonzo (hamstring) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Castonzo was unexpectedly sidelined during the team's season opener against the Bengals, and has yet to practice in full this week. It remains to be seen whether the 30-year-old suffered a setback, or if Indianapolis are taking a cautious approach to their starting left tackle's health. Expect an update on Castonzo's Week 2 status as the week progresses.

More News
Our Latest Stories