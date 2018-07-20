Castonzo is nursing a tweaked hamstring and could begin training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Dave Griffiths of CBS 4 Indianapolis reports.

Castonzo's health is key for the Colts' offense in 2018, as he's expected to serve as the starting left tackle and protect Andrew Luck's (shoulder) blind side. Thankfully, Castonzo is only expected to be absent for the opening days of training camp, as his injury isn't believed to be severe.