Castonzo (hamstring) is optimistic about playing in Sunday's season-opener against the Bengals, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Castonzo, who had been sidelined for about a month before participating in Wednesday's practice, reportedly said his hamstring is "feeling good." If Castonzo is able to continue practicing without limitations this week, it seems increasingly likely that the 30-year-old will suit up to protect Andrew Luck's blind side Sunday.