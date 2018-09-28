Castonzo (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.

Castonzo managed to participate in practice Thursday for the first time since Week 2, but continues to nurse a lingering hamstring injury. With Joe Haeg (ankle) also out for Sunday's match against the Texans, Le'Raven Clark will step in as the team's starting left tackle.

