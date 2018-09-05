Castonzo (hamstring) participated in practice Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 1070thefan.com reports.

Castonzo was sidelined for about a month due to an unspecified hamstring injury, but appears to have fully recovered in time for the season-opener against the Bengals on Sunday. The 30-year-old tackle is expected to protect Andrew Luck's blind side as the quarterback starts his first regular season game since 2016.

More News
Our Latest Stories