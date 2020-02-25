Castonzo has decided to continue his football career and now is in the process of working out a contract with the Colts, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The 31-year-old serves as the blindside protector for one of the NFL's better offensive lines, with his recent work including PFF's No. 7 grade among offensive tackles in 2019. Castonzo's decision to play football for at least one more season is good news for the entire Colts offense, whether it's Jacoby Brissett or someone else starting at quarterback.