Castonzo (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan reports.
Castonzo was listed as a full participant for Thursday and Friday's practices, indicating that he'll start at left tackle Sunday if he can avoid a setback. If he's ruled out, however, Le'Raven Clark is next in line.
