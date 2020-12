Castonzo (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Castonzo missed last weekend's narrow win over the Texans due to his MCL sprain, but it appears that he has a real shot to return versus Las Vegas. With backup left tackle Le'Raven Clark (Achilles) having been placed on IR, it will be a notable boost for Indianapolis' offense if Castonzo is able to go.