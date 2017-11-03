Colts' Anthony Castonzo: Questionable for Week 9
Castonzo is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans due to a knee injury.
Per Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site, Castonzo was limited to only 15 snaps during Friday's practice, with the offensive tackle sporting a brace on his knee, according to Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News. Castonzo had previously missed practices Wednesday and Thursday, so it would seem that he's far from a lock to play in Week 9. Le'Raven Clark or Jeremy Vujnovich would be the top candidates to start at left tackle if Castonzo can't go.
