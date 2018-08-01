Castonzo (hamstring) passed his physical and the Colts erased his Non-Football Injury list designation Wednesday.

Castonzo ultimately landed on the NFI list rather than the PUP list, but it appears his hamstring has recovered to a point that the team will allow him to practice. It's a key development for the a Colts offensive line charged with protecting quarterback Andrew Luck following a year-long absence due to a shoulder injury. What's more, Castonzo is expected to protect Luck's blind side in 2018.

