Colts' Anthony Castonzo: Removed from NFI list
Castonzo (hamstring) passed his physical and the Colts erased his Non-Football Injury list designation Wednesday.
Castonzo ultimately landed on the NFI list rather than the PUP list, but it appears his hamstring has recovered to a point that the team will allow him to practice. It's a key development for the a Colts offensive line charged with protecting quarterback Andrew Luck following a year-long absence due to a shoulder injury. What's more, Castonzo is expected to protect Luck's blind side in 2018.
