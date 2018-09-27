Castonzo (hamstring) participated in Thursday's practice, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Castonzo participated in practice for the first time since September 12, when he re-aggravated a hamstring injury initially suffered prior to training camp. The lineman has yet to play during the 2018 regular season, but told reporters that he's "doing everything I can do to make sure I get back as soon as possible." As long as Castonzo remains sidelined, Joe Haeg and Le'Raven Clark will continue to split snaps at the left tackle position.

