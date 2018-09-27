Colts' Anthony Castonzo: Returns to practice
Castonzo (hamstring) participated in Thursday's practice, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Castonzo participated in practice for the first time since September 12, when he re-aggravated a hamstring injury initially suffered prior to training camp. The lineman has yet to play during the 2018 regular season, but told reporters that he's "doing everything I can do to make sure I get back as soon as possible." As long as Castonzo remains sidelined, Joe Haeg and Le'Raven Clark will continue to split snaps at the left tackle position.
More News
-
Colts' Anthony Castonzo: Out again this week•
-
Colts' Anthony Castonzo: Won't play Sunday•
-
Colts' Anthony Castonzo: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Colts' Anthony Castonzo: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Colts' Anthony Castonzo: Expects to play in Week 2•
-
Colts' Anthony Castonzo: Sidelined for Sunday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Podcast: Tough lineups decisions
From Andrew Luck to Carlos Hyde to several committee backfields, we’ve got the best Start or...
-
Eight things to know for Week 4
Prepping for Week 4? Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know.
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4