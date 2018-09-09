Colts' Anthony Castonzo: Sidelined for Sunday's game
Castonzo (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Bengals.
All signs were pointing to Castonzo being healthy for Week 1, but he will be inactive. As such, Joe Haeg is expected start at left tackle and cover Andrew Luck's blindside in his first game since 2016.
