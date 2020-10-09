site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Anthony Castonzo: Won't play Sunday
Castonzo (ribs) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Castonzo's absence should pave the way for Chaz Green to start at left tackle in Cleveland. The steadfast veteran will set his sights on getting healthy in time to face the Bengals in Week 6.
