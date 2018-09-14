Colts' Anthony Castonzo: Won't play Sunday
Castonzo (hamstring) suffered a minor setback and won't suit up against Washington on Sunday, Kevin Bowen of 1070thefan.com reports.
Castonzo will miss his second straight game of the 2018 season after suffering a minor setback in practice Friday. A timetable for Castonzo's recovery currently remains unclear. The Colts may turn to Le'Raven Clark, who would make his NFL debut at the left tackle position, as their starter Sunday.
