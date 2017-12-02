Colts' Anthony Fabiano: Elevated to active roster
The Colts promoted Fabiano to their 53-man roster Saturday.
Fabiano has spent time on the practice squads of the Patriots, Giants, and Redskins this season before joining the Colts last week. The second year center is expected to provide depth on the offensive line.
