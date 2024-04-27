The Colts selected Gould in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 142nd overall.

Gould will join Adonai Mitchell as rookies in the Colts' receiver room, though Gould is far less likely to make an immediate offensive impact. He didn't break out until his fifth season with Oregon State, when he posted 44 receptions for 718 yards and two touchdowns. However, Indianapolis may have opted for Gould due to his skills on special teams, as he was an elite punt returner with the Beavers -- earning All-American and All Pac-12 Honors in 2022 after leading the nation with a punt return average of 18.3 yards.